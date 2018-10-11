Nee home for United Way of Jackson County

Medford, Ore. – United Way of Jackson County has a new home.
The organization officially opened and dedicated their new building today, and it’s the first permanent home for the organization in over sixty years.
Their story now coming full circle as the non-profit founded by American Red Cross leaders now owns the building formerly used by the Red Cross in Medford.
The building has a classroom, a large conference room, office building and an auditorium now dedicated to the work of the Thorndike family.
The Thorndikes were a big part of fundraising to purchase the building and remodel.
“We’re going to make it very easy, you just walk across Hawthorne and you walk into United Way and you’ll see a smiling face who will work with you and give you some ideas as to how you and your family can support projects in our community,” Board member, Bill Thorndike said.
Along with the new building, the organization is in the middle of their annual fundraising campaign to raise over one million dollars. United Way is involved in more than 90 different local programs and initiatives.
They hope with this permanent location they can do even more good in the Rogue Valley for years to come.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.