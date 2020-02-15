Neighbor’s body found in S.C. girl’s death investigation

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) – South Carolina investigators have linked the death of 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik to the death of one of her neighbors.
On Friday, officials in the town of Cayce identified the man who was found dead on the same day they found Swetlik’s body as 30-year old Coty Scott Taylor.
Swetlik disappeared while playing in her front yard after school on Monday. Her body was found in a wooded area of her neighborhood Thursday morning. Officials then discovered Taylor’s body at his nearby residence.
Investigators were able to find the 6-year-old girl’s body after going through trash cans in the neighborhood. They found a critical piece of evidence in the trash can of one of Swetlik’s neighbors which led them to Taylor’s house.
Officials say autopsies for both Swetlik and Taylor are scheduled for Saturday.
Police would not elaborate on how their deaths are linked but said they are not looking for a person of interest and no arrests have been made.
Cayce Police Sgt. Evan Antley said, “What we can tell you is this, based on our investigation and based on the information, the preliminary information that we received from the coroner’s office, we believe that Faye had not been in that location for a very long time at all. A short time later, just moments, after locating Faye Marie Swetlik, we located a deceased male.”