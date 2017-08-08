Home
Neighbors of the Flounce Fire prepare to evacuate

Trail, Ore. — Residents north of Lost Creek Reservoir along Evergreen Drive and Lewis Road are ready to leave at a moments notice, if the Flounce Fire gets any closer to homes.

As of noon on Tuesday, Jackson County Emergency Management said people on those roads are on a Level 1 evacuation.

NBC5 News spoke with residents, many say they feel helpless as they watch the fire inch closer.

“There is just not a lot we can do,” said Heston Grieve an Evergreen resident.

Grieve even moved his personal items down from his house to the bottom of the hill.

Mindy Odom also lives on Evergreen and said she has more than just personal items to worry about.

“We have animals here and I’ve got people on standby with horse trailers ready to get them out of here,” said Odom.

All of the residents NBC5 News spoke with said they have plans in place and are ready to leave if things get worse.

