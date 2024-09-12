Neighbors organize GoFundMe for tire slashing victims in Brookings

BROOKINGS, Ore. – Multiple instances of mass tire slashing have left many with a hefty bill to repair or replace tires.

NBC 5 News confirmed with Brookings Police that there have been at least three different incidents in the past month, with some having to replace multiple sets of tires.

Police are currently investigating.

One couple has set up a GoFundMe for their neighbors, and is asking the community to come together, saying anything helps.

“Somebody’s having fun at other people’s expense,” say GoFundMe organizers, Faye and Carl Bryning. “Our street is really, really dark. We don’t have any street lights.”

They say times are hard for everyone right now, and they’d like to see people come together.

If you would like to help, the GoFundMe can be found here.

