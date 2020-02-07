Neighbors react to Medford attempted kidnapping

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Medford neighborhood is reacting after police say a 34-year-old man tried to kidnap two young girls this week.
Lee Leon Tyrone Ollison was arrested on Tuesday afternoon near 4th Avenue and Quince Street in West Medford. Police say Ollison called out to the young girls telling them to get into his car and began counting down.
Ollison told police he believed the 11-year-old girls were his daughters.
Neighbors who live in the area weren’t shocked it could happen here.
“I feel bad for the little kids that had to go through that,” said William Read, a neighbor. “I have noticed an increase over the years of activity in the area because, I believe, there’s a building down the street that deals with the parole.”
Police say Ollison has a criminal history with charges related to drugs and arson.
We’re told he was high on meth at the time of the incident.
