Neighbors react to reported home invasion in GP

Grants Pass, Ore., — Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a call that originally came in as a home invasion.
But deputies say the alleged victim isn’t cooperating with the investigation.
The incident happened late last night on Greens Creek Road in Grants Pass.
Details are limited right now, but the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office can confirm there were several items stolen from the home.
Neighbors in the area say the road is usually very safe, but they saw there was lots of activity near the home last night.
“Yeah it’s really safe.”
Bill Swartwout has lived on Greens Creek Road for the last 15 years.
He says it’s usually a quiet, safe road.
“It’s really friendly, laid back, everyone gets along, so it’s nice.”
Late Tuesday night, Swartwout heard something he says is unusual.
“I heard a motorcycle late. I heard it down below, it came up, then went back down and then it was gone.”
Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says the motorcycle he heard was likely stolen.
Deputies are investigating a reported home invasion on Greens Creek Road.
Swartwout says he knew something wasn’t right because it’s easy to spot what doesn’t belong on their road.
“I don’t know what time it happened, what went on, but it’s really knowing who’s up in the area and who’s not. That’s the thing we live in a closed canyon, there’s only one way out.”
He says though it’s a rural area, neighbors look out for each other.
“Immediate neighbors are all good, and you just rely on everybody to keep track of what’s going on.”
While Swartwout is thankful for the tight community, he knows anyone can be a victim..
“Whenever anybody knows what you have and don’t have, it’s an invitation.”
This is still an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information you are asked to call the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.