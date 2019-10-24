Neighbors speak out about deer shooting incident in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Oregon State Police arrested a suspect last week for poaching an Ashland deer and endangering the public.
OSP said on October 16th, a local resident saw a male loading a deer into a pickup in the 600 block of Thornton way. The resident tried to talk to the person but he drove off. However, the resident was able to record the truck’s plate numbers. An OSP trooper who arrived at the scene believed the deer was shot while it was bedded down next to a home before it was loaded into the pickup truck.
The trooper was able to find the suspect, who eventually admitted to shooting the buck with a rifle while inside his pickup truck. He also admitted he knew he was on a city street.
Upon further investigation, OSP determined the bullet went through the dear and into a family home.
NBC5 News spoke with the homeowner whose home took the bullet that morning. They declined to be on camera but said they weren’t home at the time.
One neighbor tells NBC5 News she’s not shocked to see this happen in her neighborhood due to the large presence of deer. However, she does find it troubling.
“It disturbs me a great deal because I don’t want people with guns in my neighborhood and I don’t want them shooting a deer because when they shoot a deer, they don’t always hit the deer, they may hit somebody else,” Sandra Sawyer, Ashland resident said.
The suspect, 38-year old Dustin McGrorty from Riddle, was charged with hunting within city limits, unlawful killing of a buck deer, unlawful use of a weapon and criminal trespass.
According to the suspect, he dumped the deer and rifle on Tiller/Trail Highway after the incident. Both were recovered and the meat was salvaged and donated to a local charity.
The suspect’s passenger was charged with aiding in a wildlife offense and criminal trespass.
