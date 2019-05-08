Neil Creek Fire completely lined

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A fire burning in a remote area of Jackson County Tuesday is now 100% lined.
The Neil Rock Fire was spotted on fire detection cameras Tuesday afternoon. By 5:00 p.m., numerous crews and resources were dispatched to the fire, including a helicopter.
Initially, crews had trouble getting to the fire which was burning on rough, rocky terrain. However, crews worked through the night to line the fire, which was holding steady at 9.5 acres.
By Wednesday, 38 people were working on the fire as mop-up continued.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.