‘Netflix is a Joke’ comes to Weed, promotes town and show

WEED, Calif.– One of the world’s largest streaming services is promoting its new shows in one of California’s smallest towns.

Weed, California is becoming the hotspot for a day to promote “Netflix is a Joke.”

The streaming service is promoting its line of standup comedy shows by going to towns across the country with funny-sounding names.

The company is partnering with the Town of Weed and will be covering purchases at the Hi-Lo Café for anyone that comes in. The family-run business has been in the town for nearly six decades, according to general manager Derek Grafton.

“We’re excited for people to be coming up. I think it’s going to be good for the town, drawing people and hopefully, they’re going to come up and go ‘Hey Weed’s kind of a cool place. I’m going to come back and visit it again,'” said Grafton.

Hi-Lo Café says it will be enforcing social distancing as per state guidelines. All orders will be take-out only.

The promotional event will go from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 12. To find out more about the days events, you can check out Hi-Lo Cafe’s Facebook page.

