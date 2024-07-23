New 1,200 acre fire in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A new fire located 3 miles northeast of Sprague River in Klamath County is burning on private Oregon Department of Forestry protected land near a residential area. The fire was reported around 3:15 on Sunday afternoon.

The Knot fire is estimated to be 1,200 acres, approximately 80% lined, and 60% contained according to O.D.F. The 20% that is not lined is in a rough area that can only be reached by aircraft.

O.D.F. is concerned the hot and windy weather will increase fire activity.

“Crews are going to be working to secure dozer line that’s existing today to keep this fire in check, because we do have more lightning coming in the forecast and so we want to make sure this one is well taken care of in preparation for more starts that come.” said Jennifer Case, O.D.F. Klamath-Lake District.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order that’s now been lowered to Level 1 (Be Ready) for the areas of Drews Road, Tablelands Road, And Oregon Pines Road.

O.D.F. continues to urge citizens to stay vigilant to prevent wildfires.

