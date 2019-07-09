Home
New accessible playground in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.-  The Robert J. Pfaff Park is the first playground in Central Point that is designed for all kids.

The grand reopening was held Tuesday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Nikki Petersen, coordinator for special events and marketing for Central Point said the goal of the new playground is for it to be inclusive for all kids.

“This park is an all abilities park so we wanted to create a space so that any child in our community could play with,” Petersen said.

Some of the inclusive features include a rubber ground, a ramp to get onto the play structure, and a swing that can fit a child and an adult in the same seat.

Petersen said the city is looking into upgrading other parks in the future.

