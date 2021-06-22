New affordable apartment development opens in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Another option for affordable housing is now open in Roseburg.
Deer Creek Village is Neighborhood Umpqua’s 68-unit apartment complex located on Northeast Douglas Avenue. On June 22, it was announced the first residents are moving in.
The apartment complex prioritizes veterans, individuals, the homeless, those experiencing disabilities, and small families making less than 60% of the Area Median Income. Applications from veterans will be moved to the top of the list.
Deer Creek Village features studio, one and two-bedroom apartments which range from $305 to $795 a month depending on unit size and household income. Utilities are included.
For more information on Deer Creek Village, visit the NeighborWorks Umpqua website: http://www.nwumpqua.org/deer-creek/