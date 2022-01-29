New affordable housing coming to Medford for Almeda/So. Obenchain fire survivors

MEDFORD, Ore. —Survivors of southern Oregon’s horrific September 2020 wildfires, now have a new place to call home, thanks to community partners coming together. NBC5 news previously told you about the work Portland-area real estate company, Fortify Holdings, was doing locally.

It purchased the Inn at the Commons on Riverside and the Ramada Inn on Biddle. The idea is to convert both hotels into short term shelters and eventually into rental apartments,

Now it’s ready to open The Jackson, previously America’s Best Value Inn, on Riverside. It’s converted 84 units into apartments, prioritized for fire victims, over the next month.

Rogue Community Health, Access, the Oregon Department of Human Services, along with Oregon Housing and Community Services, all partnered with Fortify Holdings in the project.

“Our community had a shortage of affordable housing before the fires in 2020, and so this just exacerbated that significantly, a program like this is designed to support people while they are working toward that permanent home,” William North, CEO Rogue Community Health.

The groups are also working to provide housing case management, rental assistance, and food assistance to fire impacted households.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen Monday on-site, at five-eighteen 518 North Riverside Avenue.