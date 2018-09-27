New Bear Creek Park playground going up this weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. — There’s still time to pitch in to put together a new playground at Bear Creek Park this weekend.
On Saturday, hundreds of volunteers will be in Medford constructing the Olsrud Family Community Play Structure.
There will also be a check-in booth on site over the weekend, where you can drop in and fill out a volunteer form.
If you want to help, you can visit playmedford.com
