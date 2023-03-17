New bill aims to bring semiconductor manufacturers to Oregon

SALEM, Ore.– A bill to help Oregon attract computer chip manufacturers passed the joint committee on semi-conductors.

Backers hope it will bring more high paying jobs to the state.

A new semiconductor factory would create an estimated 26,000 new jobs in the state.

Jackson County already has land that would support this type of factory, giving it an advantage over the rest of the state.

The bill would allocate $190 million into the Oregon Chips Fund to help attract a manufacturer as well as develop its workforce.

But Medford State Representative Kim Wallan said the state has to do more to make Oregon as competitive as possible.

“We only put $200 million in. We’ll see if that’s enough,” Wallan said, “other states are far more competitive. What we have to our benefit is we already have this kind of manufacturing being done in Oregon.”

Wallan said semiconductor manufacturers and their workforces make up about 30% of all state income tax.

She said bringing more manufacturers to the area would have tremendous economic benefits.

Wallan said her committee has more bills on the way that can help the state be more competitive.

She said giving manufacturers tax credits is a top priority.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.