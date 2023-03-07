New bill aims to prevent insurance from raising premiums for wildfire risk

SALEM, Ore.– The state senate committee for wildfire prevention is working on a bill that would bar insurance companies from raising premiums based on wildfire risk maps.

State Senator Jeff Golden says insurance companies make their own wildfire risk maps, which can lead to canceled policies or more expensive premiums.

Golden wants the bill to make it more affordable to live in rural areas, especially if homeowners are making an effort to reduce their wildfire risk.

Golden said, “when people do that, and bring in some expertise and guide them on how to do that and do the work, that needs to be recognized in their insurance rates. They need to be able to afford to live out in the country.”

Senator Golden said the bill has been heard in committee.

They will decide if they want to send it to the senate floor next week.