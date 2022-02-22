New bill passes to bring water saving requirements to sprinklers

SOUTHERN OREGON, —A new bill passing in the legislature Monday. It would bring new requirements for sprinklers to save water and energy consumption.

House Bill 4057 authorizes the Oregon Department of Energy to create efficiency standards for landscape irrigation sprinkler system devices. The bill requires all sprinklers made and installed state-wide, after next January, to meet EPA water specifications.

Representative Pam Marsh says these sprinkler heads have an internal capacity to regulate pressure. Just by using the sprinkler heads, Oregonians can save $74 million by 2030 in energy costs, and 5 billion gallons of water according to Marsh.

“We are definitely in the throws of long-term and persistent drought so everything that we can manage to change is an important contributor to conserving water so we can continue to do the things we wanna do,” said Representative Marsh.

It only applies to residential and commercial water systems.

Representative Marsh says once Governor Brown signs it, these sprinkler heads will start becoming available in stores state-wide.