New bill passes to bring water saving requirements to sprinklers

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King February 21, 2022

SOUTHERN OREGON, —A new bill passing in the legislature Monday. It would bring new requirements for sprinklers to save water and energy consumption.

House Bill 4057 authorizes the Oregon Department of Energy to create efficiency standards for landscape irrigation sprinkler system devices. The bill requires all sprinklers made and installed state-wide, after next January, to meet EPA water specifications.

Representative Pam Marsh says these sprinkler heads have an internal capacity to regulate pressure. Just by using the sprinkler heads, Oregonians can save $74 million by 2030 in energy costs, and 5 billion gallons of water according to Marsh.

“We are definitely in the throws of long-term and persistent drought so everything that we can manage to change is an important contributor to conserving water so we can continue to do the things we wanna do,” said Representative Marsh.

It only applies to residential and commercial water systems.

Representative Marsh says once Governor Brown signs it, these sprinkler heads will start becoming available in stores state-wide.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.