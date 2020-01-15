Home
New brew pub opens its doors in Medford

New brew pub opens its doors in Medford

Local News , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — After a recent remodel, The Village at Medford Center is hoping to bring back a lively atmosphere.

A new brew pub is part of that effort.

“Tap and Vine” officially opened its doors last Friday, but will be holding a ‘grand’ opening celebration this Thursday.

With 30 beers on tap and a rustic atmosphere, owner Adam Benson says he wants the eatery to showcase everything the Rogue Valley has to offer.

“Locals can come meet, eat, drink,” he said. “We offer local foods, liquors, craft cocktails, and local wine.”

Benson says he’s worked in the restaurant and brewing industry for over 30 years.

It’s always been a dream of his to open his own place.

He hopes “Tap and Vine” will draw more people to the center and become a staple in the community.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »