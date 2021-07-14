New Britt Fest concerts announced

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – After being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the region’s largest performing arts festival is announcing more concerts this season.
“Even with a shorter season, we hit this one out of the park,” says President & CEO, Donna Briggs. “We initially hoped to present 15 shows this year and were able to exceed the goal to offer 17 concerts, allowing everyone to share the joy of music with friends and community on the Britt hill this year!”
Here is the second round of Britt Presents concerts announced on July 14:
- Thursday, September 21: Portugal. The Man
- Friday, September 3: An Evening with Chicago
- Wednesday, September 8: The Beach Boys
- Friday, September 10: 38 Special
- Sunday, September 12: Michael Franti & Spearhead
- Sunday, September 19: Nikki Glaser
- Monday, September 20: Chris Isaak
- Friday, September 24: Lee Brice
- Thursday, October 7: Shaky Graves Was Here
The following 2021 Britt Presents concerts were previously announced on June 14:
- Tuesday, August 3: Gladys Knight
- Wednesday, August 4: Keb’ Mo’ and Band
- Thursday, August 12: Trampled by Turtles
- Tuesday, August 17: ZZ Top
- Tuesday, August 24: Fitz & The Tantrums
- Saturday, August 28: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes
- Sunday, August 29: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2021: Rebelution + Special Guests
- Wednesday, September 1: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
For more information and updates, visit http://www.brittfest.org