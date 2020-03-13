New Britt Fest performances announced

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The annual Britt Music and Arts Festival made its latest season announcement Friday.
Previously announced performances appear at the end of this article.
Blue-collar comedian Ron White will be appearing at the Britt Pavilion on June 25. He’ll be followed on June 30 by eclectic band Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals. Hawaiian-based reggae band Iration will return to Jacksonville on August 20. On August 24, indy pop artist Fitz & The Tantrums. Finally, classic rock group Chicago will perform on September 4.
Britt’s final announcement will be released on April 6.
The 2020 Britt Presents concert line-up as of March 13 is:
- June 9: Tanya Tucker with special guest Aubrie Sellers
- June 14: Stick Figure – Once in a Lifetime Tour
- June 25: Ron White
- June 30: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
- July 9: Best of Britt / Happy Together Tour
- July 23: Trampled by Turtles / Caamp
- August 20: Iration – Coastin’ Summer Tour with Tribal Seeds
- August 24: Fitz & The Tantrums
- August 30: An Evening with Pink Martini
- September 4: An Evening with Chicago
- September 18: Michael Franti & Spearhead / Bombargo