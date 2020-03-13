Home
New Britt Fest performances announced

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The annual Britt Music and Arts Festival made its latest season announcement Friday.

Previously announced performances appear at the end of this article.

Blue-collar comedian Ron White will be appearing at the Britt Pavilion on June 25. He’ll be followed on June 30 by eclectic band Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals. Hawaiian-based reggae band Iration will return to Jacksonville on August 20. On August 24, indy pop artist Fitz & The Tantrums. Finally, classic rock group Chicago will perform on September 4.

Britt’s final announcement will be released on April 6.

The 2020 Britt Presents concert line-up as of March 13 is:

  • June 9: Tanya Tucker with special guest Aubrie Sellers
  • June 14: Stick Figure – Once in a Lifetime Tour
  • June 25: Ron White
  • June 30: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
  • July 9: Best of Britt / Happy Together Tour
  • July 23: Trampled by Turtles / Caamp
  • August 20: Iration – Coastin’ Summer Tour with Tribal Seeds
  • August 24: Fitz & The Tantrums
  • August 30: An Evening with Pink Martini
  • September 4: An Evening with Chicago
  • September 18: Michael Franti & Spearhead / Bombargo

