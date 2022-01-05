New cancer treatment center opens this month in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A brand new cancer treatment in Medford welcomed its first patient.

The Heimann Cancer Center Radiation Oncology Department officially opens on January 17, 2022. However, it saw its first patient Tuesday as staff members gathered to mark the occasion.

The center, located near Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, is designed to be the most advanced place for cancer care in the region where patients can receive all necessary services and treatments under one roof.

Community leaders and philanthropists Mary and Dick Heimann helped finance the construction of the new center with the largest donation in Asante’s history.

Because of COVID-19, a larger grand opening celebration will be held when conditions allow.