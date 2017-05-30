Home
New car seat law requires kids be rear-facing until age 2

New car seat law requires kids be rear-facing until age 2

Health News Local News Politics Top Stories , , , , , , ,

Salem, Ore. — Children in Oregon will be riding in rear-facing car seats until they’re a bit older now.

A bill signed into law by Governor Kate Brown requires kids to ride rear-facing until they’re 2. The previous age was 1.

Car seat safety technicians say the change will save lives.

“Children under the age of 2 are 5 times more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a car crash if they are forward facing as opposed to rear facing,” Nikki Petersen, Public Information Officer of Central Point Police Department says.

The bill was signed by Governor Brown, May 25th.

If your child turned 1 before that date, they may continue to ride forward-facing, otherwise they must follow the new law.

There are a few local agencies that will check to make sure your car seat is installed correctly. Call the Central Point Police Department at (541) 664-5578 and they can connect you with a technician in the area.

Kristin Hosfelt

Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.

She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.

When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics