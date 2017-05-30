New car seat law requires kids be rear-facing until age 2

Salem, Ore. — Children in Oregon will be riding in rear-facing car seats until they’re a bit older now.
A bill signed into law by Governor Kate Brown requires kids to ride rear-facing until they’re 2. The previous age was 1.
Car seat safety technicians say the change will save lives.
“Children under the age of 2 are 5 times more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a car crash if they are forward facing as opposed to rear facing,” Nikki Petersen, Public Information Officer of Central Point Police Department says.
The bill was signed by Governor Brown, May 25th.
If your child turned 1 before that date, they may continue to ride forward-facing, otherwise they must follow the new law.
There are a few local agencies that will check to make sure your car seat is installed correctly. Call the Central Point Police Department at (541) 664-5578 and they can connect you with a technician in the area.