New case of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – For the first time in over a week, there is a new case of COVID-19 in Jackson County.
On April 26, there were 49 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Jackson County. That number remained unchanged until the morning of May 6, when one additional case was reported.
Jackson County Health said 40 of the infected people have recovered and 10 of them are still active. At the time of the latest report, nobody had died from COVID-19 in the county.
Public health officials said, “COVID-19 spreads between people who are in close contact (within 6ft) of one another, through droplets from coughing, sneezing, and even talking. In order to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, staying home as much as possible and practicing physical distancing remain important strategies. It is also important to continue washing your hands frequently, use hand sanitizer if you do not have access to soap and water, stay home if you are sick, and wear an alternative mask when in public accessing essential services.”
For the latest updates, visit https://jacksoncountyor.org/hhs/COVID-19/COVID-19-News/jackson-county-daily-situational-update