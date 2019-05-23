New charges filed against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

LONDON, England (NBC) – New charges have been filed against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
The 18-count superseding indictment accuses Assange of placing the United States at risk of “serious harm” by publishing thousands of secret and classified documents.
The new Espionage Act charges go far beyond an initial indictment made public last month that accused him of conspiring with former army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to crack a defense computer password.
The 47-year-old Assange is in custody in London after being evicted from the Ecuadorian Embassy in April.
The U.S. is seeking his extradition.