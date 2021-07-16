New Chief Executive for Providence in southern Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. — Southern Oregon’s Providence operations has a new chief executive. Chris Pizzi has 23 years of health care experience, most recently working as the chief executive of Providence Medford Medical Center. There, he led hospital services operations.
In his new position, he will focus on partnerships and connections between the hospital, clinical and home care services. He’s taken over the position immediately.
