New command for Klondike and Taylor Creek fires

SELMA, Ore. — Fire crews held a meeting in Selma Monday night to update residents on the Taylor Creek and Klondike fires. The meeting was also held for the new management team to introduce themselves to the community.
Monday morning the Alaska Incident Management team took over command for the Pacific Northwest Team two.
Typically, management teams work close to 18 hours a day for two weeks straight. In order to ensure the safety of the crew, they switch management at the end of the two weeks.
Tom Kurth, the incident commander for the Alaska Incident Command team was caught up to speed on the Klondike fire and Taylor Creek fires over the weekend. He took over command Monday morning.
He says his top priority is to attack the fire directly.
“We’re now in a direct fight with the fire that’s come down to the edge of the hills here outside of Selma,” he said. “So that’s were our focus is.”
He brought with him from Alaska 90 new firefighters. The total personnel on the fires is nearly 1600 people.
Tonight, fire crews will be putting out hot spots as well as performing burnouts.
The Klondike fire is 15 percent contained and the Taylor Creek fire is 45 percent contained.
