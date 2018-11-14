New Congress takes shape

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – New members are still weeks away from being sworn in, but they’re already getting down to business with the first major task: Choosing their party leadership.
Democrats, taking control of the house in January, are preparing to elect a new speaker.
Nancy Pelosi was first elected Speaker in 2007 and has led House Democrats ever since. She’s ready to step back into her old job, but there is some division. Some Democrats say they need experience at the helm, but at least a dozen incoming members say they want a new face to push the party forward.
That’s echoed by some current House Democrats.
Meanwhile, with the loss of House control on the Republican side, Congressman Kevin McCarthy is going from Majority Leader to Minority Leader.
In the Senate, Republican Mitch McConnell and Democrat Chuck Schumer will still be leading their parties.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2zbBLHE