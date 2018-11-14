New Congress takes shape

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – It was back to work on Capitol Hill Tuesday.
For returning members, it starts the final push before a new Congress in January.
For the dozens of newly elected House members, it’s freshmen orientation.
Those new members are also bringing a new message.
“This is about positivity this is not about tearing each other down,” said New York Representative-Elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
They’re also offering a taste of what’s to come from a Democratic-controlled House.
“Part of our role is investigations, part of our role is oversight, and a lot of our role is to try to get some legislation passed that will help improve this country,” said Florida’s Donna Shalala.
