New cookie chain setting up shop at The Village at Medford Center

MEDFORD, Ore. – A new tasty treat is tempt shoppers and movie goers in Medford.

Cookie Plug is set to open at The Village at Medford Center soon.

It’s a nationwide chain that prides itself on having some of the thickest cookies out there.

The cookie shop says it has 12 daily flavors plus a monthly special drop.

It also has tons of keto options.

On top of that, NBC5 News previously told you a trampoline park and Japanese discount chain Daiso will open up shop at The Village at Medford Center.

The shopping center says those stores are still on the way and in the process of being built.

