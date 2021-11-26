New coronavirus variant found in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (NBC) – A new coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa.

Scientists say it’s a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread among young people.

The coronavirus evolves as it spreads and many new variants, including those with worrying mutations, often just die out.

Scientists monitor for possible changes that could be more transmissible or deadly, but sorting out whether new variants will have a public health impact can take time.

The World Health Organization’s Technical Working Group was set to meet Friday to assess the new variant and may decide whether or not to give it a name from the Greek alphabet.

The British government announced that it was banning flights from South Africa and five other southern African countries and that anyone who had recently arrived from those countries would be asked to take a coronavirus test.