New COVID-19 guidelines in store for Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s two-week “freeze” is set to end Wednesday. However, counties that don’t measure up to new guidelines could be in for even more restrictions.
The freeze order was implemented in order to slow the surge of COVID-19 in Oregon. Ideally, the order would last for two weeks, set to end on December 2. However, counties that still had high infection rates after the two-week period could face even more restrictions. That’s the case for Jackson County, which is still under the “extreme risk” level, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Starting December 3, the following guidelines will likely be in place in Jackson County until it’s out of the extreme risk category or rules change:
- Indoor recreation facilities like gyms and theaters will be closed
- Personal grooming services like salons and barbershops can remain open
- Outdoor recreational and entertainment facilities like zoos and pools will be limited to a maximum of 50 people at a time.
- Restaurants and bars will be limited to outdoor dining only with a maximum of six people/two households per-table. Capacity is limited to 50 people and closing time must be 11:00 p.m.
- Long-term care facilities are limited to outdoor visits only
- Grocery stores, pharmacies, retail stores and malls will be limited to 50% capacity with curbside pickup encouraged
- Offices are required to facilitate work-from-home to the greatest extent possible and close buildings to the public
- Indoor at-home and social gatherings should have no more than six people total, with no more than two households present
- Outdoor at-home and social gatherings should have no more than six people total, with no more than two households present
- Faith institutions, funeral homes, mortuaries, and cemeteries are limited to no more than 150 people outside, 100 people or 25% maximum capacity inside
- Homeless shelters, youth programs, childcare, K-12 schools, higher education, drive-in operations and current Division 1 professional athletics exemptions will operate under sector-specific guidance for all risk levels
For more information, visit http://www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus or call 211.