New COVID-19 ‘risk level’ framework introduced in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown introduced a new health and safety framework the state will follow after the two-week “freeze.”

On December 3, individual counties will be assigned one of four risk levels—Extreme Risk, High Risk, Moderate Risk, and Lower Risk—based on the spread of COVID-19. During the first week, counties will be given warnings to prepare for potential risk level changes. In the second week, county risk levels will be updated. The assessments will repeat every two weeks.

A table showing the risk levels and guidance by activity is available here: https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le3461.pdf

The state provided the following county risk categories on November 23:

Lower Risk

  • Gilliam
  • Sherman
  • Tillamook
  • Wallowa
  • Wheeler

Moderate Risk

  • Curry
  • Harney
  • Lincoln
  • Morrow

High Risk

  • Clatsop
  • Coos
  • Crook
  • Lake
  • Hood River
  • Josephine

Extreme Risk

  • Baker
  • Benton
  • Clackamas
  • Columbia
  • Deschutes
  • Douglas
  • Grant
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Klamath
  • Lane
  • Linn
  • Malheur
  • Marion
  • Multnomah
  • Polk
  • Umatilla
  • Union
  • Wasco
  • Washington
  • Yamhill

The governor’s office said more details about the new framework will be posted before December 3.

