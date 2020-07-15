New COVID-19 vaccine shows promise

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (NBC) – There are some promising signs in the fight against COVID-19.
Massachusetts-based drug maker Moderna said the vaccine it’s working on induced antibody responses in all Phase 1 trial participants, including Jennifer Haller. She said, “I’m very encouraged by these results. I think it shows that they’re on the right track with this vaccine and also really exciting that there are many other vaccine trials going on all across the world.”
The trial included 45 healthy adults. Each received two vaccinations 28 days apart at one of three doses.
The vaccine was generally well-tolerated, but half of the participants experienced symptoms including fatigue and muscle aches.
The results were just published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
The researchers say that after the second dose, all 45 participants developed neutralizing antibodies, the type needed to fight the virus.
According to the study, the antibodies were at levels up to four times the amount found in patients who have recovered from COVID-19.
Dr. Tal Zaks, Moderna’s chief medical officer, said, “Our vaccine generates neutralizing antibodies to levels that seem to be higher than what you get with a typical infection. That’s important because even if immunity wanes over time. The higher you start, the longer the runway until it wanes.”
But Dr. Anthony Fauci tempered expectations on Tuesday at a virtual forum hosted by Georgetown University. He said, “No vaccine is gonna be 100% protective. What we hope is with a combination of people who have already been exposed and a vaccine that’s anywhere from 70 – 75 percent effective that there will be enough herd immunity that there will be a time when we don’t have to worry about getting infected with this awful virus.”
Moderna is not without its critics. Some scientists previously said the fast-tracked nature of all this essentially amounts to “science by press release.”
But now, that these latest results have been published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, they are certainly getting a lot of attention.