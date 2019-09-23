New Democratic debate standards

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Making the cut for November’s Democratic presidential debate just got tougher.
The Democratic National Committee is raising the qualification threshold, though the jump is less steep than previous increases.
Candidates will need to hit 3% support in at least four qualifying polls which is up from 2% for the September and October debates.
And they’ll also need at least 165,000 online donors, up from 130,000 for the previous two debates.
The dates and location of the November debate have yet to be announced.
An NBC News analysis shows that 11 candidates appear to have qualified for the October debate in Ohio.