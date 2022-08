SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles is introducing a new design for the Crater Lake license plate.

The plates, which will be available on September 9, can be applied for by mail, in person at a DMV office, or online.

The Crater Lake plate surcharge remains the same at $30, due only when you first obtain the plates. The surcharge goes to the Crater Lake National Trust.

For more details, visit https://bit.ly/3R8q2io