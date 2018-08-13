New details in New Mexico compound trial

TAOS COUNTY, N.M. (NBC News) – More than a week after authorities raided their makeshift compound in New Mexico, two men and three women were back in court on Monday.
They are all waiting to find out if they will remain behind bars as they face child abuse charges.
“No lesser means can secure the safety of this community other than holding these five defendants in custody without bond,” said assistant district attorney, John Lovelace.
Eleven children ranging in age from one to fifteen were rescued from the compound during the August 4th raid. The remains of one small child was also found but have not been identified.
One of the adults, Siraj Iben Wahhajj, is suspected of kidnapping his three-year-old son in December. According to prosecutors, Wahhajj performed religious rituals on his son.
“According to interviews with some of the children, around February of 2018 Abdul Ghani died during one of these religious rituals,” stated Lovelace.
All of the children are in the state’s custody.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2Owy1Wk