New details in White City three-car collision

WHITE CITY, Ore. — We’re learning more about a high-speed chase on Friday that ended in a three-car collision.
The chase began in Brownsboro off Highway 140 and ended with the suspect driving at high speeds into traffic then crashing in White City.
There were no major injuries.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Joseph Brandon Guyette was wanted for a parole violation for the delivery of meth.
The agency says it anticipated Guyette would attempt to flee officers. That’s why it had a plan in place to try to keep the public from being at risk.
“You know this guy was very motivated, he’s got a lengthy history,” said Jackson County Sheriff Nathan Sickler. “At one or two different times during this, the pursuit was disengaged then he started driving in a manner that even put the public at more risk even when we weren’t chasing him.”
Over the years, Sheriff Sickler says the number of suspects fleeing deputies has increased dramatically.
In 2018, he says the agency had over 70 eludes with one ending in a crash.
On Monday, Guyette pleaded “not guilty” to multiple charges including attempting to elude, assault, and reckless driving.
