New details on former MPD officer and ex-Navy SEAL killed in Ukraine

Posted by Derek Strom January 23, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore.– According to Medford Police, Daniel Swift was a South Medford graduate who joined the Washington State Patrol before coming back to Medford.

MPD said he was only part of their team for three months in 2015.

CNN reported that there’s an unexplained break in Swift’s military service from 2014 through 2015.

Swift became an MPD officer in September of 2015 before leaving the agency that December.

According to CNN Swift was an ex-Navy SEAL who deserted the military almost four years ago.

Swift’s military service started in 2005 and he earned decorations for his service in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Swift is the sixth known American killed in Ukraine.

A statement from the Navy did not include any information on why Swift was in Ukraine.

Derek Strom
