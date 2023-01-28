New details released for Gov. Kotek’s $130 million homeless plan

Posted by Derek Strom January 27, 2023

SALEM, Ore.– We’re learning more details about Governor Tina Kotek’s $130 million homeless budget package.

The budget includes more than $33 million for rent assistance and other eviction prevention services.

Kotek said money will keep nearly 9,000 households from becoming homeless.

There’s also more than $23 million set aside to add 600 low barrier shelter beds state-wide.

During her inaugural address, Kotek emphasized the need to lower unsheltered homelessness.

She said, “building more housing is key to creating healthier and safer communities and supporting economic growth. I look forward to bringing comprehensive recommendations to this body as soon as possible.”

Kotek’s budget also includes $54 million to fund rental assistance and block leasing for at least 600 homes.

That money is expected to re-house at least 1,200 households.

Tags:
Derek Strom
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Derek Strom is from Renton, Washington. He recently graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communications at Washington State University with a degree in Broadcast News and a minor in Sports Management. He played in the drumline with the WSU marching band. These days, he plays the guitar and piano. Derek is a devoted fan of the Mariners, Seahawks, and Kraken.
Skip to content