New details released for Gov. Kotek’s $130 million homeless plan

SALEM, Ore.– We’re learning more details about Governor Tina Kotek’s $130 million homeless budget package.

The budget includes more than $33 million for rent assistance and other eviction prevention services.

Kotek said money will keep nearly 9,000 households from becoming homeless.

There’s also more than $23 million set aside to add 600 low barrier shelter beds state-wide.

During her inaugural address, Kotek emphasized the need to lower unsheltered homelessness.

She said, “building more housing is key to creating healthier and safer communities and supporting economic growth. I look forward to bringing comprehensive recommendations to this body as soon as possible.”

Kotek’s budget also includes $54 million to fund rental assistance and block leasing for at least 600 homes.

That money is expected to re-house at least 1,200 households.