New details released in deadly Eagle Point shooting

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Sheriff Nathan Sickler released new details on the deadly Tuesday night Eagle Point shooting. He said the details he released are for basic public knowledge. Anything more than that will be shown to a grandy jury and released publicly after it considers charges.
Tuesday night around 7:30 P.M., there was a reported domestic disturbance call off of East Main St. and Idlewood Dr. in Eagle Point. Police say the man involved, 39-year-old Dale Arthur Amstutz-Dunn left in an SUV with another man. Police stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Idlewood and Stevens, shortly afterwards, a deputy reported shots fired.
Here’s what we learned today: A Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy, who’s name is not yet being released, was shot in the chest in the incident. Sheriff Sickler says his body armor stopped the bullet, but he does have minor injuries.
Amstutz-Dunn was shot and later pronounced dead at the hospital. The Sheriff says he wasn’t sure how many shots were fired in the exchange, but it is being investigated. He says the suspect had an active federal warrant out for his arrest. He was also a person of interest in a recent shooting in Keizer, Oregon.
“The suspect tired to kill one of our deputies and likely others and there was an exchange of gunfire,” said Sheriff Sickler. The other man, who is not being named at this time was also shot and being treated at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The deputy was treated for his minor injuries and released last night. Sheriff Sickler says the names and more details will be released after grand jury proceedings, which he says is protocol in Jackson County.
