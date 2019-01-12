New discovery at home of man who carried 4 guns into Medford’s airport

MEDFORD, Ore. — Police are still trying to wrap their heads around why a man would show up at the airport armed and trying to board a plane
But they did discover the man they arrested had even more guns at home.
According to Medford Police, officers found 16 additional guns and what they’re calling an “enormous” amount of ammunition.
Suspect, Anthony James Anderson, was charged with trespassing, attempted assault, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
That’s after officers were called to the airport Thursday when an armed man walked up to TSA demanding to get through.
According to Medford Police, officers asked him to leave and when he refused, they attempted to arrest him for trespassing. They say he resisted arrest and, at one point, reached for the gun on his shoulder.
Police were able to get him in handcuffs, later finding 4 guns on him and multiple rounds of ammunition.
Medford Police say they’ve dealt with over 400 cases of mental health crises in 2018 alone, but they’re not sure what Thursday’s situation was.
“Usually you’re able to recognize what you have before you’re able to go hands-on,” said Lt. Mike Budreau, Medford Police Dept. “Yesterday’s case wasn’t that situation, we pretty much didn’t know what was going on with that individual until it was all said and done.”
Lt. Budreau says in this kind of situation, officers only have a fraction of a second to decide whether to try and stop the suspect from grabbing the gun or to use lethal force against him.
It’s one of the many reasons police are continuing to call this a close call.
