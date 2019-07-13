Court documents allege “deliberate cruelty” in former Disney Mouseketeer’s death

MEDFORD, Ore. — NBC5 News has uncovered new documents that shed light on the state’s case against the man charged in connection with Dennis Day’s death.
Day went missing in July of 2018.
The following month, neighbors reported a foul smell coming from the property.
In April, investigators discovered his body.
Daniel James Burda is behind bars facing multiple charges: manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, abuse of a corpse, and identity theft.
Earlier this week, Burda pleaded “not guilty” and said the charges were “messed up.” His bail is currently set at $150,000 dollars.
New court documents filed by the Jackson County District Attorney’s office allege Burda committed some of the crimes at separate times. It also says Burda showed “deliberate cruelty” in his treatment of Dennis Day who the D.A.’s office called a “vulnerable victim.”
The document also notes that Burda is currently on probation.
Oregon State Police, who’s been leading the investigation, has declined to comment on the case.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.