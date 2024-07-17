New Donomore Fire sparks near Oregon-California border

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Donomore Fire was one of multiple fire starts caused by lightning strikes on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest over the last two days.

As of Wednesday morning, the Donomore Fire had burned through 45 acres on the Siskiyou Mountains Ranger District near the Oregon-California border.

According to the forest service, the fire was very active throughout the night and into Wednesday morning. Several 20 person crews as well as engines and aircraft are assigned to the fire.

Meanwhile, the Big Craggies Fire is burning in extremely rugged terrain on the Gold Beach Ranger District. The forest service says, due to its inaccessibility by ground, an order for rappelers has been placed to reach this fire.

There were other smaller fire starts on the Siskiyou Mountain, High Cascade, and Wild Rivers ranger districts to which crews are currently working on.

