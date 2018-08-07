New evacuation orders issued due to Miles Fire

TRAIL, Ore. – Some residents near the Miles Fire are being told they need to evacuate immediately.
The Miles Fire—part of the South Umpqua Complex—recently combined with the Sugar Pine Fire, and both are now referred to as the Miles Fire.
On August 7, the following zones near Lost Creek Lake were under the following evacuation notices, as per the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office:
Level 3 “Go”:
Trail: Elk Creek Road, all addresses above West Branch Elk Creek Road; West Branch Elk Creek Road, 200-block and the upper section; Sugar Pine Road, all addresses; Dodes Creek Road, all addresses; north side of Lost Creek Lake (uninhabited, accessed by Takelma Drive).
Prospect: Ulrich Road, 829 and above; Shelly Lane, all addresses; 4000-block Lewis Road.
Level 2 “Be Set”:
Trail: Elk Creek Road from Highway 62 to the 1600-block; Highway 62, 26300 through the 31600-block (odd numbers only); Takelma Drive, all addresses; Cole M. Rivers Road, all addresses; the uninhabited area west of West Branch Elk Creek Road, including Morine Creek Road, Buck Rock, and the upper Lewis Creek drainage.
Prospect: Lewis Road from Highway 62 to the 3000-block; Evergreen Drive and all intersecting roads; Highway 62 between Lewis Road and Prospect Access Road; Cascade Gorge Road, all addresses; Ulrich Road from Highway 62 to the 820-block; Mill Creek Drive between Highway 62 and Prospect Access Road; Snodgrass Lane, all addresses; Mather Road, all addresses; Skookum Lane, all addresses.
Refer to the interactive map to check a specific address: https://bit.ly/2uUku2C . For preparedness information and to sign up for Citizen Alert, go to www.rvem.org . Information regarding the fire is available on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5966/ .