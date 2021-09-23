Home
New fire prompts evacuation orders near Shasta Lake

New fire prompts evacuation orders near Shasta Lake

News Regional Top Stories , , ,

MOUNTAIN GATE, Calif. – A new wildfire in Northern California is prompting evacuation orders.

The Fawn Fire was first reported Wednesday afternoon near the community of Mountain Gate south of Shasta Lake.

By about 6:30 p.m., the fire was 50 acres and growing rapidly. By Thursday morning, the fire was reportedly 800 acres in size and 5% contained.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued in the Mountain Gate area.

For a list of evacuation locations, visit https://www.facebook.com/ShastaSheriff/

For the latest updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/ShastaTrinityNF/

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »