New fire sparks in Diamond Complex; Homestead, Middle Fork see small growth

DOUGLAS & KLAMATH COUNTIES, Ore. – A new fire sparked recently inside the Diamond Complex burning on the Umpqua National Forest.

The complex, which consists of 28 lightning-caused fires, has burned through approximately 10,445 acres. According to incident information on InciWeb, 29% of the complex’s perimeter is contained.

The largest fires within the complex are the Pine Bench and Potter fires estimated at 3,311 and 2,917 acres respectively. Both fires are burning north of Highway 138.

Out of the 28 fires, 17 are 100% contained.

Evacuation notices include Level 3 – Go Now for areas northeast of Lemolo Lake and areas east of Highway 138, Level 2 – Be Set for areas near the Potter Fire. Areas under a Level 1 – Get Ready include the westside of Highway 138 for the Trail Fire, south of Lemolo Lake and the area between Slide Creek to Soda Springs for the Pine Bench Fire.

To see more on evacuations, visit the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office website.

Also burning on the Umpqua National Forest, the Homestead Complex consists of seven fires totaling 5,597 acres. The complex is at 26% containment.

These fires, which sparked after a series of storms passed through in mid-July, are burning approximately 30 miles northeast of Glide.

In Klamath County, the Middle Fork Fire remains at 5,075 acres and 0% containment.

Fuel reduction efforts along trails and roads on the westside of the fire were completed Thursday. Additionally, fire crews worked to clean up the southwest corner of the fire.

The North Entrance Road into the park remains closed while firefighters work to prepare control lines along the roadway.

