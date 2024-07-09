New fire sparks near Beaver Sulphur Campground south of Ruch

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest is reporting a new fire burning near the Beaver Sulpher Campground.

The Sulpher Fire, which is burning on the Siskiyou Mountains Ranger District, was first noticed Monday night by firefighters working the Upper Applegate Fire.

The fire at last estimate was two acres and as of 9 p.m. Monday, fire crews had put a hose around half of the fire.

Initial resources include two engines, a Grayback 16C, a water tender, and a dozer.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

