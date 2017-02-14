New fire station opens in Medford

Medford, Ore. — The community is celebrating the opening of a new fire station tonight. Medford Fire-Rescue marked the occasion with a hose uncoupling.
Fire Station #2 located at 1107 Stewart Avenue, will house a 3-person crew with room for expansion. The new building allows them to better serve a growing population.
“This will allow us to serve, or I should say better serve the people in the southwest part of Medford,” Medford Fire-Rescue Chief Brian Fish says, “out of this station we’ll be able to get to a greater populated area, in a timely, more timely manner.”
The station is now fully functioning, and began taking calls as soon as the ceremony ended.
