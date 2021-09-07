Home
New fires erupt in California as Caldor Fire slows

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA/CNN) – Firefighters in the West are gearing up for a potentially dangerous week as they battle three new wildfires in California as a heatwave in the region is shaping up. It comes as the massive Caldor Fire burning in the Lake Tahoe area slows down its spread. But the forecast this week is raising concerns

Three new wildfires in California ignited Sunday as the region gears up for the heatwave. Brian Estes with CAL FIRE said, “New fires always take precedence. We don’t want another large fire.”

In Southern California, the Aruba fire is now burning in San Diego County. In Northern California, crews battling a fire in Amador County near the Caldor Fire. And further north in Placer County the Bridge Fire is forcing evacuations. “It’s got the potential to be a major fire,” said Estes.

Meanwhile, in South Lake Tahoe, evacuation orders were downgraded to evacuation warnings nearly a week after flames raced towards the area forced thousands of people to flee their homes.

Skyler Fulster evacuated twice. He said, “It’s a trip man. Makes you grateful for what you have.”

Meteorologists say parts of California, Nevada, and Arizona will experience temperatures up to 20 degrees above average with the region possibly seeing temperatures rise up to 115 degrees. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of Oregon and California through Tuesday. Crews fear the hot and dry conditions this week will spread flames even further.

As of Monday night, the Caldor Fire has burned more than 216,000 acres near the California-Nevada border and it’s now 44% contained since it sparked on August 14th.

