New fires reported in Six River National Forest

SIX RIVERS NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. – Firefighters are responding to several new fires in Northern California.

The US Forest Service said didn’t have many details about the fires, but they said they’re calling in as much support as they can get.

The USFS gave the following list of fires that were identified:

BOATMAN: Fire is located northeast of Willow Creek on Waterman Ridge Road 7N02 Forest Route 4.

BREMER: Fire is located northeast of Willow Creek on ridgetop near FS Road 7N12. No road access to fire. Currently staffed with 3 engines on top and 2 engines at bottom.

BRAVO: Fire is located south of Willow Creek between Baldwin and Campbell Ridge.

CAMPBELL: Fire is located south of Willow Creek on the west side of Campbell Ridge above Campbell Ridge Road.

FRIDAY: Fire is located south of Willow Creek ½ mile up Friday Ridge Rd from Hwy 299.

OAK: Fire is located south of Willow Creek. Near FS Road 5N31 and 6N20.

CHARLIE Fire is located south of Willow Creek near the Oak Fire and along FS Road 6N20.